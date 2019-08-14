Needham Investment Management Upped Its Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Position; Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Position By $2.55 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) stake by 35.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 42,500 shares as Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 162,200 shares with $4.26M value, up from 119,700 last quarter. Hawaiian Holdings Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 517,696 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $665.4 MLN VS $606.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 84.8 PCT, UP 1.9 POINTS; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 27.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 30,720 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 82,032 shares with $6.82 million value, down from 112,752 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $213.56B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 8.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 17,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Finance invested in 0% or 243 shares. 43,196 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation. 21,377 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 309 shares. Sigma Planning owns 9,051 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 125,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Bank In has 23,000 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,051 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Third Avenue Management Lc holds 2.87% or 1.37M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 40,261 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 52,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile owns 9,685 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 170,657 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,500 shares to 25,500 valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) stake by 31,500 shares and now owns 144,600 shares. Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hawaiian Holdings, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors and Visa – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at SKYW & HA, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.66% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Central Commercial Bank And Co owns 8,552 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 105,350 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. North Mngmt Corporation reported 136,024 shares stake. Dodge And Cox reported 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Bankshares reported 109,126 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 34,000 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability reported 0.65% stake. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech has 18,000 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. First Financial In invested in 10,203 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 6,509 shares. C Gru Holding A S holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 329,955 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 28,332 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 23,586 shares to 284,693 valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 12,016 shares and now owns 211,770 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.