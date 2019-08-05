Needham Investment Management Upped Holding in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) by $550,000; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Holding by $13.14 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.66 lastly. It is up 39.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 130,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 7.62M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771.60 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Assoc has 12,656 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 61,611 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc reported 327,369 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential reported 898,498 shares. Victory Mngmt invested 0.07% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 243,449 shares. Citadel invested in 250,764 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny owns 2.31 million shares. Schroder Investment Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 115,719 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 139,364 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 143,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Production Site in Guangzhou, China was Recognized as a Green Factory – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct First Quarter 2019 Conference Call May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TTM Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for TTMI – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Be Disappointed With Their 80% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere â€œPartner-level Supplierâ€ and Hall of Fame Supplier – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group owns 1.85M shares. 4,286 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc. Advisory Research Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 379,816 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 137,053 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 10,151 shares. Portland Invest Counsel invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dupont Capital invested in 1.06% or 457,491 shares. Cadinha & Limited accumulated 181,856 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Orleans Capital Management La has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carderock Mngmt Inc owns 25,526 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Bouchey Grp Incorporated holds 0.12% or 4,875 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,073 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 33,567 shares to 163,001 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).