Needham Investment Management Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Primerica (PRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Primerica Inc (PRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 funds started new or increased holdings, while 111 reduced and sold their equity positions in Primerica Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 37.55 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Primerica Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 87 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 9.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 61,500 shares with $16.83 million value, down from 67,850 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $275.71. About 562,579 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 7.73% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 243,594 shares or 7.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 2.51% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 102,990 shares.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 15.06 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.35% above currents $275.71 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Needham has “Buy” rating and $31500 target.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.