Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Viasat (VSAT) Position by $2.43 Million; Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Steelcase (SCS) Holding by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc analyzed 80,235 shares as the company's stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 367,615 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc analyzed 31,500 shares as the company's stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 144,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 176,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 408,046 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,250 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Llc has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 20,300 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Mountain Lake Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 9.52% or 335,000 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 15,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 43,355 shares. New South Capital Management accumulated 1.67 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 10,467 shares. Franklin Inc stated it has 2.47 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 84,984 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Update: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Gained 42% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on April 29, 2019

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 32,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 66,457 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 7.96M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0.14% stake. 97,459 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Pdt Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 61,887 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 0.04% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 65,053 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 112,156 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Meeder Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 195,345 were accumulated by Tieton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 1,658 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 0.23% or 75,140 shares. Regions Corp has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 16 shares.