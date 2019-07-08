Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Viasat (VSAT) Position by $2.43 Million; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 13.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 1.18 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 176,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 199,582 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 247,452 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 297,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,059 shares. Scotia accumulated 93,797 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc owns 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 274,174 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 834,528 shares. Essex Financial Inc accumulated 9,559 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lc reported 0.28% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 14,709 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 54,912 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 4,000 shares. 466,467 were reported by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Barrett Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0.08% or 17,038 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 133,990 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 4.68M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Ltd Llc holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset accumulated 10,710 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. 84,401 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $6.14M were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A. The insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. Shares for $143,000 were sold by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).