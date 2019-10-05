Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position as Share Price Rose; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) by $319,580

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 47,278 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, down from 51,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 524,781 shares traded or 22.99% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.14B for 25.37 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 383 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 2,045 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 62,940 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree holds 3,184 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mendel Money Mgmt has 5.86% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.28% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 16,688 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Division has 0.24% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). S R Schill & Assoc stated it has 1,967 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Ltd Llc holds 5,007 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management reported 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boys Arnold And holds 2,582 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hsbc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 427,818 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 42,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,250 shares stake. Oz Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 12,400 shares. 351,784 were reported by Victory. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 4,847 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.09% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 14,200 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 13,959 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 56 shares. Pier Capital Ltd has 96,306 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 99 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Limited Com De accumulated 0.19% or 90,981 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 296,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & invested 0.05% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).