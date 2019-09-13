Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Stake by $303,000; Market Value Declined; Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 240,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 20,914 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK)

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 53,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 205,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 151,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 279,323 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foresite Capital Management Ii Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.67M shares. American Grp has 26,841 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 45,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 26,393 shares stake. Bank Of Mellon holds 1.56M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 197,090 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 327,053 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 16,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Quantbot Limited Partnership has 14,085 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp reported 80,400 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. RUBINO RICHARD J had bought 5,040 shares worth $100,447 on Monday, September 9. ANIDO VICENTE JR also bought $498,953 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 45.09 million shares or 0.94% more from 44.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard has 2.71 million shares. 377 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 467,118 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 1.06M shares. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated owns 413 shares. Menta Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 46,543 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Company reported 36,000 shares. 21,702 were reported by Prudential Inc. Wells Fargo Mn owns 205,226 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 12,246 shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital LP has invested 1.65% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 36,176 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.01% or 40,565 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 80,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).