Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Formfactor (FORM) Stake by $2.54 Million; Real Estate Management Services Cut Its Weingarten Realty (WRI) Position by $788,800 as Shares Declined

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 287,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 150,581 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 37,494 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,383 are held by Pnc Gp Inc. Citigroup reported 229,097 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams has 0.07% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Element Cap Limited Liability holds 16,510 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,101 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.02% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 281,644 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 11,370 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 55,352 shares. Principal Financial Grp invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Eii Mngmt holds 0.24% or 15,121 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: ZUO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See which Houston public companies had the highest median employee pay in 2017 – Houston Business Journal” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 115 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company reported 62,087 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 59,874 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 73,969 shares or 0.03% of the stock. James Rech has 0.01% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 4,850 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 11,623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle has invested 0.42% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Moreover, Primecap Management Communications Ca has 0.05% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 4.60 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 655,600 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 4.45% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 813,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 135,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 5.04M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 89,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 100,758 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Everence Cap stated it has 13,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares to 162,381 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).