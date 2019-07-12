Needham Investment Management Stake in Intevac (IVAC) Increased by $656,400; Forbes J M & Co Llp Position In Coca Cola Co (KO) Was Has Boosted

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intevac Inc (IVAC) by 357.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intevac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80 million market cap company. It closed at $5 lastly. It is down 20.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 887,890 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares to 455,500 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intevac Should Have A Much Better 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “inTEST to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intevac Adds Veteran Night Vision Technologist to Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Stephen A. Jamison – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ichor Announces Participation in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold IVAC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 6.22% more from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 15,923 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0% invested in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 10,304 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 19,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Llc has 13,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.14% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) or 235,030 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 25,044 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 96,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 140,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 617 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.41 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 103,431 shares. Bridgeway Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). 9,278 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 444,008 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,200 activity. The insider Moniz James P bought 10,000 shares worth $52,400. DURY DAVID S bought 10,000 shares worth $50,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 110,908 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,782 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Sterneck Management Ltd Company, Missouri-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,016 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.61% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 0.15% or 22,126 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.65% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 198,677 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 19,225 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 16,626 were reported by Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx accumulated 0.42% or 31,088 shares. 1.47 million were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares to 76,410 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).