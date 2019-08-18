Needham Investment Management Raised Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding by $973,500 as Share Price Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 68,381 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.07% or 7,705 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company owns 10,009 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 72,084 are owned by Gam Holdings Ag. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 295,900 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Prescott Grp Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 14,678 shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Co reported 17,956 shares stake. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Com, Texas-based fund reported 259,288 shares. Barometer Cap owns 209,286 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,204 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company holds 137,877 shares. Highland Management Limited, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,581 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 46,752 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 454,479 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).