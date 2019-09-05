Needham Investment Management Raised By $973,500 Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding; United Community Financial Has 1.3 Sentiment

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) stake by 45.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 88,500 shares as Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 282,300 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 193,800 last quarter. Navigator Holdings Ltd now has $530.41 million valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 11,902 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 52 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 40 decreased and sold their stock positions in United Community Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 30.62 million shares, up from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Community Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 21.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. for 243,148 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 707,319 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 2.40 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 108,274 shares.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.10 million for 11.57 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 73,256 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $467.39 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.