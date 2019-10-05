Needham Investment Management Maintains Holding in Hawaiian Holdings (HA); As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Regions Financial Has Boosted Position

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 16,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.18 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 3.26M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 162,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 274,689 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.2 PCT, DOWN 0.1 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – MARCH TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 8.6% ON AN INCREASE OF 6.7% IN CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES); 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.39 BLN, UP 7.1%; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%; 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Kinder Morgan Canada Agree to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Include Preferred Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

