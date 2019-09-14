Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $1.90 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wellington Shields & Company Holding in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,947 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, down from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 212,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Reports Election of Debora Spar to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,300 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,045 shares. Yorktown And Rech reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 1.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cypress Grp Incorporated reported 926 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) holds 96,457 shares. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital has invested 1.39% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 2.91M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bainco Invsts holds 22,338 shares. Cryder Prtn Llp invested 17.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 320,529 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.39% stake. Arvest Bank Trust Division accumulated 1,414 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.84 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fifth Third, Macyâ€™s, P&G execs named to list of most influential women in corporate America – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.64% or 95,624 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 4.96% or 549,641 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc reported 2.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Service has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,031 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 132,780 shares. Mengis Mgmt has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.69% or 77,688 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.55M shares. Lincoln National Corporation has 0.78% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Starr holds 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.24% or 23,882 shares.