Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Formfactor (FORM) Stake; Channing Capital Management Has Raised By $2.42 Million Its Activision Blizz (ATVI) Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Formfactor Inc (FORM) stake by 16.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as Formfactor Inc (FORM)’s stock rose 4.20%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 813,000 shares with $13.08M value, down from 971,500 last quarter. Formfactor Inc now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 126,865 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Activision Blizz (ATVI) stake by 72.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc acquired 53,678 shares as Activision Blizz (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 127,845 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 74,167 last quarter. Activision Blizz now has $36.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.61 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $108,522 activity. 7,000 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares with value of $108,522 were sold by STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.44 million for 27.66 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. $4.30 million worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares were bought by NOLAN PETER J.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 19,204 shares to 281,706 valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 60,882 shares and now owns 872,733 shares. Avanos Medical Inc was reduced too.

