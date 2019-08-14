Needham Investment Management Lowered By $2.43 Million Its Viasat (VSAT) Position; Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Sellers Decreased By 20.84% Their Shorts

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 17.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 31,500 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 144,600 shares with $11.21M value, down from 176,100 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $4.83B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 643,184 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) had a decrease of 20.84% in short interest. ERJ’s SI was 3.34 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.84% from 4.21M shares previously. With 703,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s short sellers to cover ERJ’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.85% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 1.34 million shares traded or 107.90% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 05/03/2018 Embraer S.A.: Material Fact; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss $12.3M; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q EBIT MARGIN 3.9%; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Thursday, March 21 report.