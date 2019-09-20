Needham Investment Management Lifted Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Stake; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Sentiment Is 0.94

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) stake by 88.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 80,000 shares as Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI)’s stock declined 20.40%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 170,000 shares with $1.73M value, up from 90,000 last quarter. Ttm Technologies Inc now has $1.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 281,349 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 73 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 78 sold and decreased holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 127.65 million shares, up from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Empire State Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 115,378 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for 7.22 million shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc owns 4.29 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Real Estate Management Services Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 261,200 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.37% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.52 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 44.05 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Appoints Dana R. Schneider as Senior Vice President, Director of Energy and Sustainability – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Launches Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Stock Exchange Offer – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades Empire State Realty (ESRT) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold TTMI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 8,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street owns 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 3.09 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0.01% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 29,243 shares. 122,016 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 32,146 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 18,120 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0.08% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 4.34M shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.1% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 155,664 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Needham Investment Management Lc has invested 0.57% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). 328 were reported by Huntington Bankshares. Miles Cap Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 1.65 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.17% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 1.32M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

More notable recent TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TTM Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for TTMI – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TTM Technologies, Inc. To Exhibit Its Leading PCB and RF Automotive Technology Solutions at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo in Novi, Michigan – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Be Disappointed With Their 80% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.