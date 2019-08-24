Needham Investment Management Lifted Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake; Logmein (LOGM) Sentiment Is 1.24

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 155 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 125 sold and reduced stock positions in Logmein Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 44.42 million shares, down from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Logmein Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 98 New Position: 57.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) stake by 272.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 139,000 shares as Neophotonics Corp (NPTN)’s stock declined 33.09%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 190,000 shares with $1.20 million value, up from 51,000 last quarter. Neophotonics Corp now has $286.82M valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 707,706 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NeoPhotonics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics +10.4% as it trims losses in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoPhotonics Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About NeoPhotonics Corporation’s (NYSE:NPTN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoPhotonics has $13 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 40.50% above currents $6.05 stock price. NeoPhotonics had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, February 27. M Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) rating on Tuesday, August 6. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $700 target. M Partners downgraded the shares of NPTN in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 80,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0% or 22,840 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 1.20 million were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Trexquant LP stated it has 14,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 165,289 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 962,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 82,053 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 325,200 shares. Levin Cap Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company reported 393,312 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 17,630 shares. Axa has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 173,200 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 211,984 shares. Dorsey Wright holds 1,014 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is LogMein (LOGM) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 280,542 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.