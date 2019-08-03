Needham Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $973,500; As Novo (NVO) Stock Declined, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Its Holding by $21.28 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.02M market cap company. It closed at $10.12 lastly. It is down 16.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.22 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Another recent and important Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43B for 20.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.