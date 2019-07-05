Needham Investment Management Increased Vicor (VICR) Position By $773,388; Banner (BANR) Sentiment Is 1.31

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 29.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 24,948 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 12.63%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 110,675 shares with $3.43 million value, up from 85,727 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 105,245 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Banner Corp (BANR) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 93 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 71 cut down and sold holdings in Banner Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 28.36 million shares, down from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Banner Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 62 New Position: 31.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 94,962 shares traded. Banner Corporation (BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation for 266,627 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 164,083 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 1.77% invested in the company for 708,317 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.51% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,746 shares.

