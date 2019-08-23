Needham Investment Management Increased Vicor (VICR) Holding By $773,388; Slades Ferry Bancorp Has 0.8 Sentiment

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 29.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 24,948 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 19.46%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 110,675 shares with $3.43 million value, up from 85,727 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 68,660 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $89.84 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) has declined 7.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 47,518 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 189,782 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 7,500 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,646 shares.