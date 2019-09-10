Needham Investment Management Holding in Formfactor (FORM) Decreased by $2.54 Million; Burney Co Lifted Holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) as Share Price Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 84,761 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor

Burney Co increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 14,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 370,318 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 355,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 487,100 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.71M for 28.28 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,054 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability reported 65,994 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Vanguard accumulated 7.91M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 655,600 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr Inc accumulated 18,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com accumulated 62,087 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Aqr Capital Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 81,634 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt stated it has 11,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 352,526 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,987 shares to 10,871 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 6,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,238 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).