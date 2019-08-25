Needham Investment Management Has Upped Its Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stake by $1.11 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Verity & Verity Lifted Stake by $616,827

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 46,593 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 41,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 674,467 shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Corporation Exits Position in Hawaiian Holdings; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.39 BLN, UP 7.1%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – MARCH TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 8.6% ON AN INCREASE OF 6.7% IN CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES); 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $665.4 MLN VS $606.2 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Updates Expected First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Metrics, Recasts Results per New Accounting Standard; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q PRASM 12.93 Cents, Up 3.7%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Net $148.4M; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares to 455,500 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,000 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 12,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 68 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 309 shares. 63 are owned by Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com. 50,537 were accumulated by Voya Management Ltd. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 888,831 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Ellington Llc has invested 0.21% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Prudential Finance holds 248,626 shares. Regions Finance has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 42,004 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Management Comm Ca has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,885 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).