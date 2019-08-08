Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Viasat (VSAT) Position; Gagnon Securities Lifted By $378,048 Its Macys (M) Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 17.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 31,500 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 144,600 shares with $11.21 million value, down from 176,100 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 586,219 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Macys Inc (M) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 15,752 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 64,361 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 48,609 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $6.25B valuation. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. It is down 43.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. Guggenheim maintained the shares of M in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $9.85 million activity. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $143,000 was sold by LAY B ALLEN. On Friday, February 15 the insider FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million. The insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84 million.

