Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Formfactor (FORM) Stake By $2.54 Million; LOCALIZA RENT A CAR SA SPONSORED ADR BR (LZRFY) Shorts Increased By 327.27%

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR SA SPONSORED ADR BR (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) had an increase of 327.27% in short interest. LZRFY’s SI was 18,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 327.27% from 4,400 shares previously. With 21,100 avg volume, 1 days are for LOCALIZA RENT A CAR SA SPONSORED ADR BR (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)’s short sellers to cover LZRFY’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 994 shares traded. Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Formfactor Inc (FORM) stake by 16.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as Formfactor Inc (FORM)’s stock declined 10.32%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 813,000 shares with $13.08 million value, down from 971,500 last quarter. Formfactor Inc now has $1.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 84,030 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 131,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 515,292 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 655,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America owns 2,143 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 65,994 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Street owns 2.21M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Arizona State Retirement owns 114,892 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 73,870 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 30,478 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 89,141 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 18,716 shares. Northern Tru invested in 1.19M shares.

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. The firm is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. It has a 43.64 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 193,260 cars; and 591 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.