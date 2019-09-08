Needham Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Vicor (VICR); Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Upped Mobile Mini (MINI) Position by $5.68 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 104,447 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 170,746 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,116 were reported by Pinebridge Invests L P. 34,103 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 582,882 are owned by Bislett Management Limited Liability. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 700,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 15,058 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,277 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 312,237 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,735 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 65,444 shares. 12,478 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 351,412 were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Management Co Ltd Co has 7.68% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 129,945 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Bankshares Of America De reported 9,074 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 92,050 shares in its portfolio. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 586,758 shares. 7,047 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Teton Advsrs reported 8,500 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 19,821 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 9,761 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 482,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co reported 38,854 shares stake.