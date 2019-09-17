Needham Investment Management Has Lifted Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding by $457,200; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 333,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 282,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 165,561 shares traded or 48.16% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 37,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 34,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.13. About 1.70 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly CEO Says Insulin Business Continues to Do Well (Video); 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,824 shares to 47,282 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,230 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 242,750 shares to 887,650 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).