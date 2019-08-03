Needham Investment Management Has Lifted Its Air Lease (AL) Stake; Greif, Inc. (GEF) Had 1 Bulls

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 23.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 33,000 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 175,000 shares with $6.01 million value, up from 142,000 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $38 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $31 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Marathon Capital has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 371,547 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1.06M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 68,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 114,505 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.17% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.04% or 175,000 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 28,106 shares. Secor Advsr LP accumulated 24,547 shares. Utah Retirement owns 18,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Communication has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 29,751 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Reinhart Prns stated it has 149,445 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt invested in 32,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,933 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 153,856 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.02% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Blackrock holds 3.01M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 12,919 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 24,006 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Numerixs Technology holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 6,716 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 11,831 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 23,116 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 104 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.28% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 206,052 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM