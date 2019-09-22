Needham Investment Management Has Increased Kvh Inds (KVHI) Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Sequent Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 55,867 shares traded or 78.97% up from the average. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 18,000 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 933,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,300 shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold KVHI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Brinker has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). 76 are held by Aperio Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 39,626 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 67,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 204,355 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 175,123 shares. Moreover, Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27,987 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). American Group holds 10,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 1.24 million shares. Mirae Asset Global reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 57,452 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 10,481 shares. Ser Of America stated it has 427,003 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd invested in 40,867 shares. Fred Alger owns 183,453 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 54,048 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,491 shares. 116,554 are owned by Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 806,583 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd accumulated 787 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.