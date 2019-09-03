Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Formfactor (FORM) by $2.54 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 204,271 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 214,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 7.13 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 164,042 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VB) by 3,673 shares to 37,834 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 36,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital owns 5,985 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 18,184 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 76,835 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Waverton Inv accumulated 92,921 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Eastern Savings Bank holds 1.26% or 232,391 shares. The California-based Advisor Prns Llc has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthquest has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 61,882 shares. Highland Capital Ltd stated it has 282,495 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 178,061 shares. One Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 38,548 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Limited Com has 4,141 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca invested in 0.2% or 13,431 shares. The Michigan-based Ally Fin Incorporated has invested 2.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.79 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.83 million for 26.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Management Limited Liability Company has 4.45% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 813,000 shares. Connable Office Incorporated stated it has 17,649 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 655,600 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.03% or 5.04M shares. 1.02 million are held by Fmr Lc. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). James Rech Inc stated it has 4,850 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 75,004 were accumulated by Voya Ltd Liability Com. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 22,499 shares. Redmond Asset invested in 0.21% or 30,478 shares. Koch Industry invested in 109,305 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,940 shares. Panagora Asset reported 365,590 shares.

