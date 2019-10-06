Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $738,000 as Stock Value Rose; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Increased Its Verizon Comms (VZ) Position by $321,936

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 5,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 153,431 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, up from 147,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 157,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 300,624 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsr holds 177,987 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northern Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 53.71M shares. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Illinois-based Country Trust Bancshares has invested 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Indemnity Communications holds 34,300 shares or 6.31% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Strategic Lc holds 2.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 114,397 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 220,556 shares. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Limited has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati has 1.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Maple Cap Management reported 140,165 shares. Boltwood Cap invested in 18,966 shares. Hamel Associate reported 99,757 shares stake.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Bradford & Associate Inc has 1.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Indiana-based Old Natl Retail Bank In has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 12,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Llc holds 0.04% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 200 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 20,884 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 26,259 shares. Marathon Capital Management reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 292,028 shares. Ci Invests accumulated 2.78 million shares. 388,518 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 63,320 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 19,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $149.97M for 7.41 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

