Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Entegris (ENTG) Holding by $758,500; Tensile Capital Management Increased Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $1.38 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51M, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77M shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23 million, down from 455,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 865,732 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 15,000 shares to 177,200 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 50,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 8,213 shares stake. Assetmark holds 1,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com has invested 0.23% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 44,968 shares. Westfield Capital Management Com Lp has invested 0.2% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Glenmede Tru Co Na has 830,725 shares. Synovus Financial holds 228 shares. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 214,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 140,635 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Smithfield holds 0.03% or 8,955 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 26.40 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 30,000 shares to 600,400 shares, valued at $45.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD).