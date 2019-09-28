Needham Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Neophotonics (NPTN) by $560,000; Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 5,904 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 7,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,029 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 60,756 shares to 134,010 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 79,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 17,088 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp stated it has 35,165 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated holds 1.45 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 2,300 shares. Winslow Ltd Liability Company holds 3.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.93 million shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Communication invested in 11,370 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com holds 16,126 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 1.89M shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.46% or 2,492 shares. 5,248 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. California-based Blume has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stephens Mgmt Grp Limited Liability reported 395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,771 are held by Aviance Cap Partners Limited. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co accumulated 256,325 shares or 2.36% of the stock.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbourvest Prtn Lc accumulated 113,586 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont has 500 shares. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 617,493 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 6,094 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 49,000 shares. Wexford Capital L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 34,900 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 95,184 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 475,672 shares. 17,630 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Prns Lc stated it has 130,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Axa reported 132,700 shares. Springowl Ltd Liability Corp holds 249,499 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 846 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 15,000 shares to 177,200 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 50,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

