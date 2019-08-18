Needham Investment Management Has Cut Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $486,000 as Stock Declined; Abrams Bison Investments Holds Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 297,392 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 33,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings.