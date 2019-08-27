Needham Investment Management Has Cut By $486,000 Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake; QMX GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CA (QMXGF) Shorts Raised By 28.25%

QMX GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:QMXGF) had an increase of 28.25% in short interest. QMXGF’s SI was 45,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 28.25% from 35,400 shares previously. With 160,500 avg volume, 0 days are for QMX GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:QMXGF)’s short sellers to cover QMXGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0612. About 10,000 shares traded. QMX Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:QMXGF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3,000 shares with $243,000 value, down from 9,000 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 128,177 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 330,204 were accumulated by Tributary Management Ltd Liability Corp. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 750 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 4,061 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 15,243 shares. 15,971 are owned by Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Camarda Fincl Lc invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 71,157 shares. Old National Natl Bank In holds 0.01% or 2,847 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.15% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). King Luther Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pier Ltd Liability Corp has 98,388 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Westwood Gp Incorporated holds 0.33% or 388,238 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 57,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) stake by 50,000 shares to 90,000 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zuora Inc stake by 51,409 shares and now owns 162,381 shares. Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) was raised too.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.