Needham Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Intevac (IVAC) by $656,400; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $2.55 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intevac Inc (IVAC) by 357.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intevac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 36,146 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 20.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 805.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 20,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,711 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 2,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 2.51 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold IVAC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 6.22% more from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 64,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 198,710 shares. 71,100 are held by Bridgeway Capital. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 30,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 1,791 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 17,090 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 96,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 25,044 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). King Luther Cap Management Corporation accumulated 80,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 185,686 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Co reported 99,814 shares stake. Cambridge Investment has 18,800 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). 1.10M are held by Vanguard Group Incorporated.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,200 activity. JUSTYN TIMOTHY sold $54,100 worth of stock. Moniz James P bought $52,400 worth of stock.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,350 shares to 61,500 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,500 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone – Business Wire” on March 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Intevac, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IVAC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “inTEST to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intevac Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Xilinx Stock Climbed 15.3% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “ALGN and XLNX Headline Earnings Losers – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.