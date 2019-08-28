Needham Investment Management Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Zafgen (ZFGN) Shorts Raised By 59.11%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had an increase of 59.11% in short interest. ZFGN’s SI was 1.72 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 59.11% from 1.08M shares previously. With 318,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s short sellers to cover ZFGN’s short positions. The SI to Zafgen Inc’s float is 5.23%. The stock increased 5.50% or $0.0437 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8387. About 53,686 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN)

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 9.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 61,500 shares with $16.83M value, down from 67,850 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $275.32. About 656,378 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 695.28% above currents $0.8387 stock price. Zafgen had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ZFGN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $31.31 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.51% above currents $275.32 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.90 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

