Needham Investment Management Decreased Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $486,000; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Holding by $154.55 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 175,994 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66 million, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $310.4. About 5.02M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19,432 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 203,301 shares. Pointstate Cap LP accumulated 752,920 shares or 5.3% of the stock. North Star owns 223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,812 were reported by Apriem Advsr. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.01% or 5,131 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bristol John W & New York has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3,030 were accumulated by M&R Capital Management. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eqis Mngmt Inc has 3,048 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na has 28,448 shares. 196,920 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Moreover, Financial Bank has 1.94% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 17,181 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 753 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.69M for 73.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Airlines, Peabody Energy, IBM, Microsoft and Netflix highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “”Stranger Things 3″ Is a Blockbuster Hit for Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Northern Arizona Healthcare and Omnicell Formalize Long-Term Partnership to Digitize, Automate Medication Management Processes – Arizona Daily Star” on July 15, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NASDAQ:OMCL Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Omnicell, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DBD OMCL NFLX KPTI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Responds to Short Seller GlassHouse Research – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Lc owns 0.56% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 15,971 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Ltd Company owns 610 shares. Stephens Investment Management Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 396,023 shares. 260,482 are owned by Prudential Fincl. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 4,862 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 42,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rhenman And Partners Asset Mgmt Ab holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 100,375 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wasatch Advsrs invested in 105,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Legal General Group Public Ltd reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 6,098 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 2,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).