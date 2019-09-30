Needham Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Air Lease (AL) as Share Value Rose; Signalpoint Asset Management Raised Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.46. About 3.83 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 157,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 251,742 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 15,225 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bessemer Gp holds 2.83M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Ithaka Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,600 shares. 1.30M are held by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 3,760 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3,100 are owned by Timber Hill Ltd Com. Reik & Comm Limited Liability Company has 0.91% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California-based Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 11,325 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 744,636 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 11,010 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,223 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 34 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.37 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 5.06M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 196,100 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 37,883 shares. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 67,396 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares reported 2,081 shares. Reinhart has invested 0.65% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Artisan Prns Lp has 5.80 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 9,298 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 83,925 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 80,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

