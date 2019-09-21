Needham Investment Management Cut Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $738,000; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Nottingham Advisors Upped Position by $364,448

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 157,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 459,285 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc invested in 451,271 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Liability holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 700,024 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp stated it has 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). British Columbia Invest Management invested in 173,942 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 32,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10,604 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 1.83 million shares. 184,102 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.65% or 31,940 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 8,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 112,700 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 170,486 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $595.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 16,366 shares to 722,858 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,220 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Isn’t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And That’s OK – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.21 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25,000 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).