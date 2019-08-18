Needham Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by $461,500; Berry Global Group (BERY) Position Has Lifted by Gratia Capital Llc

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.42M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 855,960 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Seal for Life Industries – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Does Berry Plastics Deserve A Position In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 3,308 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.18% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability reported 10,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 165 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 321,406 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 52,296 shares. Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3,885 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd owns 164,880 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited owns 314,532 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 1% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 23,600 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 4,714 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).