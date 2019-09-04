Needham Investment Management Cut Entegris (ENTG) Holding by $1.73 Million; Shares Rose; As Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased Position by $6.83 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 417,122 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 105,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 15,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, down from 120,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 4.24M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.15 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited reported 749,344 shares stake. Cincinnati Corporation accumulated 938,419 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Savant Lc accumulated 5,914 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.18% or 9.29M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Selway Asset Mgmt, a Idaho-based fund reported 10,025 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 6.96M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati invested in 0.63% or 343,500 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 59,580 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested in 401,435 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Valueworks Ltd Liability Company has 61,346 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru reported 13,975 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 7.83M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 18,998 shares in its portfolio.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 420,700 shares to 694,300 shares, valued at $67.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALL) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,600 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (Call) (NYSE:NRZ).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 23.66 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.