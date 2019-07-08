Needham Investment Management Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $952,500 as Share Value Declined; Kb Financial Group (KB) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Upped Holding by $510,526

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 87,774 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $351.17. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Symantec Corporation (SYMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Oakmont in Georgetown, Texas – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares to 544,841 shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 1,020 shares. Coastline Tru Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,110 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 18,540 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bancshares has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 9,584 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,030 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,203 shares. Driehaus Ltd Company stated it has 609 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd reported 6,857 shares. Amarillo State Bank holds 0.72% or 4,802 shares in its portfolio. 2,684 are owned by Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Ipswich owns 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 635 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 141,872 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sweeping Overhaul At Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.