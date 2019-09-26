Needham Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI); As Aecom (ACM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $3.50 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 94,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 4.41 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.08M, down from 4.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 53,349 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 37,849 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom; 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS- AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, ALL $160.0 MLN OF BORROWING AVAILABILITY REMAINED UNDRAWN AS OF MAY 9; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Transimpedance Amplifier Supporting 12G-SDI Over Optical Fiber for Broadcast Video Applications

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 18,000 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 242,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887,650 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MTSI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 43.97 million shares or 1.75% less from 44.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 75,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,988 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 24,001 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cipher LP invested in 0.04% or 34,102 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc owns 13,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) or 68,400 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.16% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 320,399 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 245,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 4,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lyrical Asset Lp holds 2.31% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 4.41M shares. Blackrock owns 13.65M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 619,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc holds 0.02% or 694,733 shares. Eaton Vance reported 33,000 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc owns 44,792 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 47,307 shares. 19,766 were reported by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability. Aqr Cap Management Limited stated it has 16,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 189,509 shares. Architects Inc invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Lazard Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 3,986 shares.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $127.76M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.