Needham Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Hawaiian Holdings (HA); Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 182,407 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – FEB TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 7.4 PERCENT ON AN INCREASE OF 4.9 PERCENT IN CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q PRASM 12.93 Cents, Up 3.7%; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Traffic Up 6.1%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Corporation Exits Position in Hawaiian Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $665.4M; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES YR CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 7.0%, SAW UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 3,647 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares to 144,600 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Federated Pa accumulated 1,782 shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,377 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested in 8,543 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Sei Invests holds 0% or 22,514 shares in its portfolio. 52,957 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Morgan Stanley invested in 26,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 2.18M shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 250 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 106,115 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 4,284 shares.

