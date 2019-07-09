Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU)

This is a contrast between Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.05 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30

In table 1 we can see Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nebula Acquisition Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nebula Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 24.1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.78% 0.98% 1.22% 2.49% 0% 2.39% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Nebula Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.