Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

In table 1 we can see Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.1% and 51.55%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.