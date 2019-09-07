Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nebula Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 47.1% and 38.99% respectively. Comparatively, HL Acquisition Corp. has 16.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors HL Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.