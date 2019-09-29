Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Contrasting side by side

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.84 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 18.43M 0.14 72.27

Demonstrates Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nebula Acquisition Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is presently more expensive than Twelve Seas Investment Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 239,887,111.95% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Comparatively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.