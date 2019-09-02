Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.01 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 highlights Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Target Hospitality Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nebula Acquisition Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Target Hospitality Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 consensus price target and a 118.52% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.1% and 79.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has 4.27% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Target Hospitality Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.