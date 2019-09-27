Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|101.84
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nebula Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.87%
|2.64%
|2.84%
|3.86%
|0%
|4.27%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.