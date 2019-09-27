Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nebula Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.